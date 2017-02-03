What to Watch on Friday: The CW’s ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ season finale

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 2 finale, Rebecca’s father makes a surprising appearance, which gets Rebecca's hopes up for her future, and Josh takes a hard look at himself. Also, White Josh and Darryl find themselves at an unexpected crossroads. Great news: the show will return for a third season.
Live from Lincoln Center (9 p.m., PBS) – The 50th anniversary of the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center.
Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – As Dreyfuss makes progress on his mission, parts of his past are revealed.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a gang leader and learn the accused shooter is an ex-con who is romantically linked to his parole officer.
Treehouse Masters (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Pete surprises two winners who receive complete $20,000 renovations of their existing treehouses.
