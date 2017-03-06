Happiness is a Warm TV

March 6, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’ season ends

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (10 p.m., VH1) – In the Season 1 finale of this truly inspired and hilarious cooking show, Bella Thorne and 50 Cent travel with Martha and Snoop to cook pizza in Old Italy. This has been renewed for a second season, because VH1 isn’t run by crazy people.

Also on tonight . . .

Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – Alex searches for Jeremiah while Kara investigates a series of aliens abductions.

The Music of Strangers (8 p.m., HBO) – This Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble documentary features an eclectic group of musicians who tour worldwide.

Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – I have fallen in deep like with this show. Tonight, Arthur (Judd Hirsch) grudgingly takes a vacation day and Franco (Jermaine Fowler) tries to prove he can run the shop in his absence.

APB (9 p.m., Fox) – After a man goes to extreme to get justice for his daughter, Gideon and Martinez use new technology to investigate the case.

Taken (10 p.m., NBC) – Bryan gets his first chance in the field, but the mission is a bust and results in a tragic death.

