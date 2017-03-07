What to Watch on Tuesday: Our favorite Russian spies return on ‘The Americans’

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – In the Season 5 premiere, Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) struggle to contain the risks from Paige’s growing relationship with the son of their FBI agent neighbor. Also, the Centre sends the couple on an operation that strains their family and marriage to the limits. The time has never been more appropriate for this drama about Russian spies living in Washington, D.C. If you already watch “The Americans” you don’t need me to tell you it’s one of the best on television. If you don’t, you can stream all seasons on Amazon Prime.
Also on . . .
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix) – In this new comedy special, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer targets binge drinking, her relationship with her boyfriend and navigating the unknown terrain of being a newly famous woman who looks like someone you grew up with. Directed by Schumer and filmed at Denver’s Bellco Theater.
ACC Tournament (Noon, WRAL/ESPN2/ESPNU) – The first round of the tournament has games at noon, 2 and 7 p.m.
Bull (9 p.m., CBS) – When a state governor and the co-owner of a skydiving company die during a jump, Bull helps the co-owner’s family fight a lawsuit filed by the governor’s widow.
This is Us (10 p.m., NBC) – It’s the first episode since The William Episode, and it’ll likely be sad. The Pearson family gathers at Randall’s, and Kate still struggles to open up to Toby about her father’s death.
