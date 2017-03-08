Happiness is a Warm TV

March 8, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Underground’ begins second season on WGN

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Underground (10 p.m., WGN) – Season 2 opens with the remaining members of the Macon 7 having made it North, but also learning that freedom is not as simple as crossing a line.

Also on tonight . . .

ACC Tournament (Noon, ESPN/ESPN2/WRAL) – The second round has games at noon, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) – Season 34 starts with two of the show’s "legends" setting their sights on each other in an epic showdown.

black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – When Bow tries to get a black doll for Diane, she is dismayed by the limited options.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (10 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 2 premiere, Jack and the team are called to Tanzania when a 23-member church group disappears.

SIX (10 p.m., History) – In the finale, the team finally comes face-to-face with Michael and his jihadist soldiers.

