Happiness is a Warm TV

March 9, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Season 2 of ‘The Catch’ starts on ABC

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Catch (10 p.m., ABC) –In the Season 2 premiere, Ben must face his criminal past, while the team at Anderson Vaughan comes to terms with having joined the bad guys.

Also on . . .

ACC Tournament (Noon, ESPN/WRAL) – Quarterfinals games at noon, 2, 7 and 9 p.m.

Kicking Screaming (9 p.m., Fox) – In this new reality competition series, expert survivalists are paired with pampered partners to endure hardships in a tropical jungle in Fiji.

Training Day (10 p.m., CBS) – Lockhart demands to see results from Kyle’s investigation into Frank’s actions.

The History of Comedy (10 p.m., CNN) – The fifth installment traces The origins of topical humor from the invention of the monologue to the fake news shows of today.

Sun Records (10 p.m., CMT) – Colonel Tom Parker’s conniving ways are exposed, and Jerry Lee Lewis and cousin Jimmy Swaggart have their eye on the same girl.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos