What to Watch on Thursday: Season 2 of ‘The Catch’ starts on ABC

The Catch (10 p.m., ABC) –In the Season 2 premiere, Ben must face his criminal past, while the team at Anderson Vaughan comes to terms with having joined the bad guys.
Also on . . .
ACC Tournament (Noon, ESPN/WRAL) – Quarterfinals games at noon, 2, 7 and 9 p.m.
Kicking Screaming (9 p.m., Fox) – In this new reality competition series, expert survivalists are paired with pampered partners to endure hardships in a tropical jungle in Fiji.
Training Day (10 p.m., CBS) – Lockhart demands to see results from Kyle’s investigation into Frank’s actions.
The History of Comedy (10 p.m., CNN) – The fifth installment traces The origins of topical humor from the invention of the monologue to the fake news shows of today.
Sun Records (10 p.m., CMT) – Colonel Tom Parker’s conniving ways are exposed, and Jerry Lee Lewis and cousin Jimmy Swaggart have their eye on the same girl.
