Happiness is a Warm TV

March 10, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: The series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Vampire Diaries (9 p.m., The CW) – In the series finale, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one final battle with the fate of Mystic Falls in the balance.

Also on tonight . . .

ACC Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/WRAL) – Semifinals games at 7 and 9 p.m.

Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Ken’s old professor makes an appointment and torments Ken during his visit.

Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – After one of Diana’s mentors is targeted by a horrific monster, she decides the team must concentrate on stopping Dreyfuss.

Ghost Brothers (9 p.m., Destination America) – In the Season 2 premiere, the team of ghost hunters investigate historic Thornhaven Manor in Indiana and the Mill of Death in the Louisiana bayou.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Erin learns that a man she convicted years earlier might be innocent.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos