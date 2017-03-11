Happiness is a Warm TV

March 11, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: New Jerrod Carmichael comedy special on HBO

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (10 p.m., HBO) – The comic discusses Donald Trump, climate change, animal rights, supporting the troops, being a good boyfriend and his top four fears, as well as exploring larger themes like race, politics, love and family. This solo special was taped at historic Masonic Hall in New York City.

Also on tonight . . .

Hamilton’s America (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – This originally aired last fall, but a behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway musical “Hamilton” never gets old. It includes interviews with creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his colleagues, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

ACC Tournament (8:30 p.m., ESPN/WRAL) – The championship game.

The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – The vet team come up with a solution to fix Dinky the Flamingo’s broken angle.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Scarlett Johansson hosts with musical guest Lorde.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos