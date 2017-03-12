What to Watch on Sunday: New ‘American Crime’ season set in NC

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – The third season of this exceptional Emmy award-winning anthology series is set in North Carolina, tackling the weighty issues of immigration, sex trafficking and addiction. Much of the cast from the previous two seasons return, including Regina King, Felicity Huffman, Benito Martinez, Timothy Hutton, Richard Cabral, Lili Taylor and Connor Jessup.
Read our review of “American Crime” and don’t miss Theoden Jane’s excellent deep dive into the new season, which includes why the show is set in North Carolina, but could not be filmed here.
Also on tonight . . .
Chicago Justice (9 p.m., NBC) – After a prominent judge is shot and killed while leaving a bar with Valdez, the team learns the judge’s death is connected to a trial in which he gave a lenient sentence to a college rapist.
Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) – Madeline unearths a key player from Jane’s past.
Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) - Melissa plays hurtful mind games with members of the group after they lock her up for her own safety.
Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – With production of “Baby Jane” underway, Bette and Joan form a brief alliance, but outside forces conspire against them.
