HBO acquires TV rights to Judd Apatow-produced Avett Brothers documentary

HBO announced today that it has purchased TV rights to the documentary “May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers,” produced by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the team behind ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary “Doc & Darryl.”
The documentary makes its world premiere next week at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin.
In a press release, HBO noted that filmmakers got “extraordinary access” to the band over the course of two years. The Avett Brothers are based in western North Carolina.
HBO: “The film chronicles the band, fronted by brothers Scott and Seth Avett, on the long journey from their rural North Carolina childhoods to topping the charts and selling out arenas, experiencing heartbreak, tragedy and joy along the way. The film also provides an inside look at their collaboration with legendary producer Rick Rubin while recording the 2017 Grammy-nominated album ‘True Sadness’ . . . With the recording process as the backdrop, ‘May It Last’ intimately depicts the deeply personal, lifelong bond between brothers, and shows how that dynamic helps shape their creative process as musicians and songwriters.”
The release also featured comments from Seth Avett: “The accuracy with which Apatow and Bonfiglio present this moment in our lives and process is stunning. From the vantage point of my brother and I, the film is almost surreal in its level of personal truth-telling.”
HBO has not announced a premiere date for the film.
