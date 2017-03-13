‘Price is Right Live!’ show is coming to DPAC

This story is about “The Price is Right” so here’s your obligatory “Come on down!”
Which is what you should do if you want a chance to play – or see others play – the popular game show in person.
“The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling stage show based on the television game show, is coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center on Oct. 5. This one won’t be televised and you won’t get Drew Carey. (As far as we can tell, hosts vary from city to city.)
Still, it’s a chance to play Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase, and maybe win some cash and prizes (we emphasize the word chance because buying a ticket doesn’t guarantee you will get to play).
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at noon. Go to dpacnc.com for ticket info.
And all the questions about how to get chosen to play are best answered by the FAQ on the show’s website, priceisrightlive.com/faqs.
Comments