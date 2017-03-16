Happiness is a Warm TV

March 16, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Final season of ‘Review’ starts on Comedy Central

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Review (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – In this critically acclaimed comedy series, Andy Daly (if you’re watching NBC’s new “Trial & Error” you may recognize him as the forensics expert with “self control” issues) plays a life critic who goes around reviewing experiences like joining a mile-high club, staying in a haunted house, being buried alive and leading a cult. In tonight’s premiere of the show’s third and final season, Forrest MacNeil (Daly) returns to work recharged and enthusiastic after surviving a potentially fatal bridge fall with his producer Grant (James Urbaniak).

Also on tonight . . .

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – April and Jackson travel to Montana to perform a complicated surgery on a young patient.

MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) – The top 14 kid chefs receive a Mystery Box Challenge inspired by the White House garden from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – Flashbacks reveal who assassinated president-elect Vargas.

Colony (10 p.m., USA) – Will, Katie and Broussard search for a way out of the colony, and Bram looks for closure.

Baskets (10 p.m., FX) – Martha learns to haggle.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos