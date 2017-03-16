What to Watch on Thursday: Final season of ‘Review’ starts on Comedy Central

Review (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – In this critically acclaimed comedy series, Andy Daly (if you’re watching NBC’s new “Trial & Error” you may recognize him as the forensics expert with “self control” issues) plays a life critic who goes around reviewing experiences like joining a mile-high club, staying in a haunted house, being buried alive and leading a cult. In tonight’s premiere of the show’s third and final season, Forrest MacNeil (Daly) returns to work recharged and enthusiastic after surviving a potentially fatal bridge fall with his producer Grant (James Urbaniak).
Also on tonight . . .
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – April and Jackson travel to Montana to perform a complicated surgery on a young patient.
MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) – The top 14 kid chefs receive a Mystery Box Challenge inspired by the White House garden from former first lady Michelle Obama.
Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – Flashbacks reveal who assassinated president-elect Vargas.
Colony (10 p.m., USA) – Will, Katie and Broussard search for a way out of the colony, and Bram looks for closure.
Baskets (10 p.m., FX) – Martha learns to haggle.
Comments