March 17, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: ABC special looks at ‘The Family Manson’

By Brooke Cain

Truth and Lies: The Family Manson (9 p.m., ABC) – An ABC News special examining the two consecutive nights in Los Angeles in 1969 when followers of cult leader Charles Manson murdered nine people, including eight-month pregnant actress Sharon Tate. Includes interviews with Manson and former cult members Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel.

NCAA BasketballUNC plays Texas Southern at 4:20 on TNT and Duke plays Troy at 7:20 on TBS.

The Originals (8 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 4 premiere, Marcel – now king of the city – welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose a threat to his rule.

Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – A mysterious woman finds her way into the vault, so the team tries to find out who she is and where her allegiances lie.

Reign (9 p.m., The CW) – Lord Darnley must demonstrate his loyalty to Mary when she voices her concerns about his true intentions.

