What to Watch on Saturday: New movies on Hallmark, Lifetime

Campfire Kiss (9 p.m., Hallmark) – A single mom takes her son camping and starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a handsome single father and outdoorsman.
Also on tonight . . .
Mommy’s Little Boy (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this Lifetime movie, 10-year-old Eric’s brother Max drowns and their mother spirals into depression. Desperate for attention, Eric seeks solace with the family of his baseball coach. Stars Bree Williamson, Peter DaCunha and Paul Popowich. “Double Mommy” at 10 is also new.
The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – The birth of a little blue penguin causes a sensation at the Bronx Zoo. Also, the vet team scrambles to figure out what is wrong with Snowball, a snow leopard.
Detroit Steel (10 p.m., History) – In the season finale, Adam finds a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air wagon for a client.
