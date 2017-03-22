Happiness is a Warm TV

March 22, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: Fox debuts NC-set cop drama ‘Shots Fired’

By Brooke Cain

Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – In this new drama, set in a fictional town in North Carolina, an African-American cop shoots an unarmed white teen during a traffic stop, but the situation becomes more tense when the recent uninvestigated police shooting of an African-American teen is brought to light. Helen Hunt is your governor.

Arrow (8 p.m., The CW) – Prometheus attempts to break Oliver.

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – A retired LAPD fraud detective is murdered, and it could be for an arrest she made decades ago.

Legion (10 p.m., FX) – David tries to find a way out of his predicament.

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – An investigative journalist shocks the White House when he reveals classified information during a press briefing.

