What to Watch on Wednesday: Fox debuts NC-set cop drama ‘Shots Fired’

Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – In this new drama, set in a fictional town in North Carolina, an African-American cop shoots an unarmed white teen during a traffic stop, but the situation becomes more tense when the recent uninvestigated police shooting of an African-American teen is brought to light. Helen Hunt is your governor.
Arrow (8 p.m., The CW) – Prometheus attempts to break Oliver.
Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – A retired LAPD fraud detective is murdered, and it could be for an arrest she made decades ago.
Legion (10 p.m., FX) – David tries to find a way out of his predicament.
Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – An investigative journalist shocks the White House when he reveals classified information during a press briefing.
