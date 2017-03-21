What to Watch on Tuesday: Murder case developments in ‘Trial & Error’

Trial & Error (9 p.m., NBC) – We can’t get enough of this new sitcom, so we’re stoked that we get two new episodes tonight. (In case you missed it, a couple weeks ago we laid out the ways the pilot episode is similar to the Michael Peterson murder case; the sitcom is a spoof of the French documentary “The Staircase,” which followed the Durham murder case). First up tonight, the defense team finds a “sex print” on a wall in Larry’s bedroom that could point to a new suspect in Margaret’s murder. At 9:30, the prosecution presents Margaret’s autopsy, which reveals she was struck by a blunt object. Hmmm...
Bones (9 p.m., Fox) – When the team learns that Kovac has escaped, Booth rushes to protect those he loves.
Outsiders (9 p.m., WGN) – Tensions between the Farrells and the coal company take a devastating turn.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Philip and Elizabeth tell Paige more about the family business, but new questions arise when an operation takes an unexpected turn.
People Icons (10 p.m., ABC) – A special looking at performers who died too soon, including Prince, Patrick Swayze, Robin Williams and Whitney Houston.
