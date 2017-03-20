John Oliver calls Duke alum/Trump adviser Stephen Miller ... a vampire?

Duke alum Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to President Donald Trump, got called out on Sunday night’s “This Week with John Oliver,” which airs on HBO. It was quick, but brutal.
In a segment in which Oliver criticizes President Trump’s proposed budget, Oliver refers to Stephen Miller as “the least popular boy at Vampire School.” The bit comes at the 2:15 mark (the photo sells it). So ... is John Oliver calling Duke a vampire school? Or was this post-graduate work for Miller? (We kid, we kid!)
Warning: There is some profanity in the following clip.
Comments