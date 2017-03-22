Happiness is a Warm TV

March 22, 2017 11:36 AM

March Madness: It’s Duke vs Carolina in ‘The Price is Right’ showdown

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

We aren’t getting that Duke vs. Carolina matchup in the NCAA National Championship game as many had hoped, but we will see the schools battle in another forum: on “The Price Is Right.”

The popular game show will premiere a special college rivals-themed episode on Friday, featuring contestants from rival universities competing for fabulous cash and prizes. Among the competitors are students from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke.

Peyton Dilweg of Chapel Hill will represent Duke and Dayci Brookshire will play for UNC.

Other rivalries: University of Southern California and UCLA; University of Michigan and Michigan State; University of Texas at Austin and University of Oklahoma; University of South Carolina and Clemson; University of Georgia and Georgia Tech; Army and Navy.

Locally, “The Price is Right” airs at 11 a.m. on WNCN (CBS).

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

