March Madness: It’s Duke vs Carolina in ‘The Price is Right’ showdown

We aren’t getting that Duke vs. Carolina matchup in the NCAA National Championship game as many had hoped, but we will see the schools battle in another forum: on “The Price Is Right.”
The popular game show will premiere a special college rivals-themed episode on Friday, featuring contestants from rival universities competing for fabulous cash and prizes. Among the competitors are students from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke.
Peyton Dilweg of Chapel Hill will represent Duke and Dayci Brookshire will play for UNC.
Other rivalries: University of Southern California and UCLA; University of Michigan and Michigan State; University of Texas at Austin and University of Oklahoma; University of South Carolina and Clemson; University of Georgia and Georgia Tech; Army and Navy.
Locally, “The Price is Right” airs at 11 a.m. on WNCN (CBS).
Comments