March 23, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Russian wins in Galifianakis’ ‘Baskets’ season finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Baskets (10 p.m., FX) – In the season finale, Christine (Louie Anderson) turns to Arby’s after Chip (Zach Galifianakis) joins the Russians.

Powerless (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Emily learns Jackie needs some extra cash and tries to help her out.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – After learning new information about the assassination of Frankie Vargas, Olivia makes a hard decision and asks Huck to carry out a difficult task.

Sun Records (10 p.m., CMT) – Elvis enlists Sam to help him record a song for his mother.

Blacklist: Redemption (10 p.m., NBC) – Howard urges Tom to find proof of a conspiracy orchestrated by Scottie.

Colony (10 p.m., USA) – An attack on the Green Zone, told from five different points of view.

Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

