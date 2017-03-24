What to Watch on Friday: Lady Gaga on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season opener

RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., VH1) – For it’s ninth season, “RuPaul” graduates from Logo to VH1. In tonight’s premiere, Lady Gaga meets the new queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
Also on tonight . . .
NCAA Basketball (7 p.m., CBS) – UNC plays Butler in the Sweet 16.
Grimm (8 p.m., NBC) – A dark force arrives in Portland with its eyes set on Dina. Meanwhile, Monroe, Eve and Rosalee make a discovery that uncovers the origins of the mysterious stick.
Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Ken must figure out how to get people to attend Clark and Connor’s surprise wedding.
Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – The team gets a glimpse into the dystopian world that will be possible if Dreyfuss comes to power.
Crossroads (10 p.m., CMT) – John Mellencamp performs with Darius Rucker.
Comments