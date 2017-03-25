What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark’s ‘Love Locks’ with O’Connell and Romijn

Love Locks (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In this movie, Lindsey, who first found love in Paris when she was there as an art student, returns twenty years later on vacation with her daughter. Inspired by the city’s famed “love locks” on its scenic bridges, Lindsey reconnects with her college flame in Paris. This stars real-life married couple Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.
Also on tonight . . .
Ransom (8 p.m., CBS) – When five teams are lured into a trap while playing a smartphone game, Eric and the team negotiate their release.
Stalker’s Play (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Laura’s life is changed after she is saved from a shark attack, but then the man who rescued her doesn’t believe she is showing him the proper gratitude he deserves. The movie “Boyfriend Killer” at 10 is also new.
The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – The zoo staff construct a love shack for two kiwis, in the hopes that they will mate.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – In a show from 2015, James Taylor performs fan favorites.
Comments