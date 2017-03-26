What to Watch on Sunday: Apex’s Hot Dog Princess hangs with Steve Harvey

Little Big Shots (8 p.m., NBC) – 6-year-old Ainsley Turner of Apex, who gained fame last summer when she wore a hot dog costume to her dance recital, hangs out with Steve Harvey.
Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – A computer sting uncovers the possible mole in the CIA arms smuggling ring.
The Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) – Carol makes a big discovery and enlists Tandy and Erica to help her track down some answers.
American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Luis learns important information about his missing son.
Who Do You Think You Are? (10 p.m., TLC) – Noah Wyle discovers an ancestor who was catapulted into one of America’s biggest wars and whose life spiraled to a tragic end.
Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – Bette and Joan brace for failure as bad word-of-mouth plagues “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”
Crashing (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Pete meets Sarah Silverman, who invites him to stay with her and her collection of stray comedians.
Comments