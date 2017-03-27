What to Watch on Monday: Dwayne Johnson in HBO doc on juvenile prison program

Rock and a Hard Place (10 p.m., HBO) – Inspired by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s own experiences with the law as a youth, this documentary looks at incarcerated young people who enter the famed Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation Boot Camp Program in search of a second chance: the opportunity to trade an extensive prison sentence for a fresh start. In this harsh, 16-week camp, drill instructors push inmates to their limit, but those who complete it can become constructive members of society who are substantially less likely to return to prison. The program reports a recidivism rate under 15 percent, while the national rate of prison recidivism is approximately 70 percent.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane turns to Rafael and Petra for help getting back into dating.
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – When Randy’s mother comes to town, Franco pushes Arthur to go out on his first date in years.
Ovarian Psycos (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, women cruise the streets in Los Angles inspiring women to reclaim their neighborhoods and make them safer.
Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – Owen leads an investigation into a false news story.
Bates Motel (10 p.m., A&E) – A special guest checks into the motel, and Dylan grapples with devastating news.
