What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Bones’ series ends after 12 seasons on Fox

Bones (9 p.m., Fox) – In the series finale, Brennan experiences a setback so the rest of the team must continue on the hunt for Kovac without her, putting everything she has ever taught them to the test.
Also on tonight . . .
Dead Reckoning: War & Justice (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – This new three-part series runs in full tonight. The series examines how the model of justice ingeniously conceived by the Allies in the wake of World War II has evolved into a standard by which all conflicts are judged. First, international justice laws result from war crimes by Nazi Germany and Japan. At 9, the obstruction of postwar justice during the Cold War and how atrocities in conflicts such as Vietnam are concealed. In the conclusion, how postwar justice has been revitalized but is still limited.
Trial & Error (9 p.m., NBC) – Two new episodes tonight. First, the search for the murder weapon leads Dwayne to a dismembered human arm. Then, Larry insists on taking a lie detector test, while Dwayne becomes a hometown celebrity for finding the arm in the lake.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – A specter from Philip’s past creates unforeseen dangers.
Comments