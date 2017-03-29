What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Nobodies’ and ‘Imaginary Mary’ are new

Nobodies (10 p.m., TV Land) – In this new comedy series, executive produced by Melissa McCarthy, a couple spends years creating a children’s cartoon, then gets the chance to pitch a film script at Paramount. It stars Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf.
Also on tonight . . .
Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – Ashe and Preston look for the source of a controversial leaked video of Deputy Beck.
Blindspot (8 p.m., NBC) - Jane and her new flame, Oliver, find themselves in a dangerous situation that exposes their secrets.
Imaginary Mary (8:30 p.m., ABC) – In this new sitcom, the emotional upheaval a career woman experiences when she meets a divorced father of three triggers the return of her childhood imaginary friend, Mary.
Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (10 p.m., Sundance) – Grisly new evidence leads Hap and Leonard on a wild goose chase across town, but passions flare, threatening to derail the investigation.
Underground (10 p.m., WGN) - Cato and Noah must face the choices they’ve made to get where they are.
Lopez (10:30 p.m., TV Land) – In the Season 2 premiere, George quits his Las Vegas residency, causing big problems.
