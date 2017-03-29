Happiness is a Warm TV

March 29, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Nobodies’ and ‘Imaginary Mary’ are new

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Nobodies (10 p.m., TV Land) – In this new comedy series, executive produced by Melissa McCarthy, a couple spends years creating a children’s cartoon, then gets the chance to pitch a film script at Paramount. It stars Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf.

Also on tonight . . .

Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – Ashe and Preston look for the source of a controversial leaked video of Deputy Beck.

Blindspot (8 p.m., NBC) - Jane and her new flame, Oliver, find themselves in a dangerous situation that exposes their secrets.

Imaginary Mary (8:30 p.m., ABC) – In this new sitcom, the emotional upheaval a career woman experiences when she meets a divorced father of three triggers the return of her childhood imaginary friend, Mary.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (10 p.m., Sundance) – Grisly new evidence leads Hap and Leonard on a wild goose chase across town, but passions flare, threatening to derail the investigation.

Underground (10 p.m., WGN) - Cato and Noah must face the choices they’ve made to get where they are.

Lopez (10:30 p.m., TV Land) – In the Season 2 premiere, George quits his Las Vegas residency, causing big problems.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos