Happiness is a Warm TV

March 31, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: Goodbye to ‘Grimm’; ‘Disgraced’ on Showtime

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Grimm (8 p.m., NBC) – In the series finale, Nick faces his greatest foe yet and looks to his ancestors for strength to save the world from a terrifying end. Monroe, Rosalee and Eve find a rare potion that might help in that fight.

Last Man Standing (8 p.m., ABC) – In the Season 6 finale, Mandy causes a dispute between Chuck and Joe.

Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Season 2 ends with Ken’s lifelong dream coming true when he’s cast in a sitcom that takes place at a community college.

Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 4 finale, Dreyfuss gains enough power to infiltrate the White House, and his minions become strong enough to take action.

Disgraced (9 p.m., Showtime) – This documentary is an account of the murder of Baylor basketball star Patrick Dennehy and the ensuing attempted cover up of NCAA rules violations that rocked the Baptist university in Waco, Texas. It includes exclusive and revealing interviews with former coach Dave Bliss, who directly addresses the attempted cover-up of NCAA rules violations. Read our review of “Disgraced.”

13 Reasons Why (Netflix) – In this new original series, a teenager receives a box of cassette tapes recorded by a classmate who committed suicide. The tapes list 13 reasons why she ended her life.

Five Came Back (Netflix) – A three-part docuseries about how Hollywood changed WWII told through the experiences of five filmmakers who went to war to make films about it: John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra and George Stevens.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos