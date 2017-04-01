Happiness is a Warm TV

April 1, 2017

What to Watch on Saturday: With Hallmark, it’s ‘Love at First Bark’

Love at First Bark (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In this new movie, a single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. I think you can see where this is going.

Fatal Defense (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A single mother signs up for self-defense lessons from a handsome martial arts instructor, who develops an unhealthy obsession with her. He then orchestrates a series of deadly “tests” to see if she has truly learned her lessons. “Off the Rails” airs at 10.

NCAA Final Four (CBS) – Gonzaga plays South Carolina at 6 p.m. and UNC plays Oregon around 8:49.

The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Leo, a snow leopard rescued from Pakistan, is having trouble eating because of a broken tooth. Also, the bird department works to restore a beehive for the bee-eater birds, and the staff works with an adorable Fennex fox named Charlie.

Entertainment Videos