April 3, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday:‘Newtown’ documentary, UNC in NCAA finals

Newtown (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, the community of Newtown, Conn., tries to heal in the days following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

NCAA Championship (9 p.m., CBS) – UNC plays Gonzaga for the 2017 National Championship.

APB (9 p.m., Fox) – An FBI agent seeks Murphy’s help after learning his informant’s life may be in jeopardy.

Bates Motel (10 p.m., A&E) – Norman and Mother are brought together as trouble looms large.

Taken (10 p.m., NBC) – The ODNI is asked to facilitate the defection of a Russian FSB agent.

Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – When Clay uses his fiancee to carry out an operation, the team members look at their own personal connections.

Entertainment Videos