Happiness is a Warm TV

April 5, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: A plea to NC’s governor in Fox’s ‘Shots Fired’

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – Pastor Janae urges Gov. Eamons to do more for poor communities in Gate Station. Also, Ashe and Preston go on a dangerous manhunt for the only two credible witnesses in Joey Campbell's case.

blackish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Dre is jealous of his sister Rhonda's close relationship with Pops, and the twins decide to live life to the fullest.

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – The team searches for Burgess’ sister when she doesn’t make it home after a night out with friends.

Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) – Bishop and Lady Mae preside over Calvary’s Fall Revival and decide to take action against Basie.

Nobodies (10 p.m., TV Land) – After lying about Melissa McCarthy’s involvement with their movie, Larry, Rachel and Hugh’s careers are threatened.

Entertainment Videos