What to Watch on Thursday: Is Huck really dead on ‘Scandal’?

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – Olivia and OPA’s investigation into the conspiracy surrounding Vargas’ murder led to Huck being double-crossed by those he trusted and ultimately shot. Now Olivia is searching for him. He looked pretty dead a couple weeks ago, but “Scandal” has tricked us before.
Also on tonight . . .
Big Bang Theory (8 p.m., CBS) – Sheldon pushes himself when he collaborates on projects with Leonard, Wolowitz and Amy on the same day.
Powerless (8:30 p.m., NBC) – The team gears up to leave for a company retreat when super villain Dr. psycho releases a toxic gas in Charm City.
Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Lark rejects Greg and only wants to be held by Jen, and Heather refuses to get reading glasses.
Colony (10 p.m., USA) – In the season finale, the Bowman family must make an impossible choice following a revelation about the fate of the colony.
Comments