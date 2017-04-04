‘Late Late Show’s’ James Corden calls Joel Berry II’s beard ‘The Lenny Kravitz Starter Kit’

After the NCAA Championship game ended last night – or rather, this morning – CBS aired a special live “Late Late Show with James Corden.” Corden congratulated UNC in his monologue, and consoled Gonzaga (pronouncing the school name correctly) by pointing out that at least they don’t have to have their picture taken with Trump (rimshot).
Corden then zeroed in on the strong beard game of some UNC and Gonzaga players.
“The play on the court was great, but the beards on the court were even better,” Corden said, going on to analyze the best beards:
Kennedy Meeks: “This chin strap is the only thing keeping my hair on.”
Joel Berry II: “A beard you’d call ‘The Lenny Kravitz Starter Kit.’ He’s definitely a graduate student majoring in poetry.”
And the best beard went to Gonzaga’s big guy, Przemek Karnowski: “It’s an amazing beard. I call it ‘The Butter Churner.’ You could raise a barn with that beard.”
There’s a bunch more to Corden’s NCAA game recap, which you can watch here.
