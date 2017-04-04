Win Soap queen Agnes Nixon’s memoir ‘My Life to Live’

In “My Life to Live: How I Became the Queen of Soaps When Men Ruled the Airwaves” (Crown, $26), Agnes Nixon, creator and writer of “All My Children” and “One Life to Live,” recounts her life story from growing up in Nashville to traveling as a young woman to New York, where she overcame the loss of her fiance in WWII and achieved huge success in television.
And soap fans will love the behind-the-scenes stories from her popular shows, including her inspiration for the Erica Kane character and how she came to cast Susan Lucci in the part. She also includes a never-before-seen excerpt from the famous “All My Children” story bible.
The book has a foreward by Carol Burnett.
If you’d like to win “My Life to Live,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (April 9) and include your mailing address. Please put “Nixon” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments