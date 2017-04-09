Happiness is a Warm TV

April 9, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Studio wants ‘Bette and Joan’ for a second film

By Brooke Cain

Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – The studio pressures Aldrich to bring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford back together for a follow-up horror film. Nice try, Warner.

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Jeanette makes a life-altering decision and Kimara tries to help another troubled girl.

Who Do You Think You Are? (10 p.m., TLC) – Motown legend Smokey Robinson tracks down a grandfather tangled in swirl of controversy.

Shades of Blue (10 p.m., NBC) – Harlee and Wozniak look into Caroline’s murder, while Wozniak tries to find out which member of his team is an informant.

Crashing (10:30 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 1 finale, Pete runs into Jess and questions how much he’s willing to sacrifice for a life in comedy.

