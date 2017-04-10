What to Watch on Monday: ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘The Great War’ begin

Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 3 premiere, Jimmy and Chuck’s relationship deteriorates even more. Meanwhile, Kim feels the pressure of running her own firm, and Mike investigates the note left on his car.
Also on tonight . . .
24: Legacy (8 p.m., Fox) - Andy uncovers important information about a high-ranking government official.
The Great War (9 p.m., UNC-TV) - The first part of a three-night documentary series about the American experience during World War I begins with Woodrow Wilson’s vision for a new democratic world order and the mobilization of an army to fight in France.
Bates Motel (10 p.m., A&E) - Mother uses tough love to protect Norman.
Angie Tribeca (10:30 p.m., TBS) - In the Season 3 premiere, Angie retires to become a stay-at-home mom, but a trophy hunter goes missing and she’s called back for the case.
