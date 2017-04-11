What to Watch on Tuesday: Jury visits Henderson crime scene on ‘Trial & Error’

Happiness is a Warm TV

Trial & Error (9 p.m., NBC) – Anne and Dwayne investigate why Larry’s former lover isn’t on the prosecution’s witness list. In a second episode at 9:30, Josh tries to show the jury the “real Larry” when they visit the crime scene inside the Henderson home.

The Great War (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the second part of this series on World War I, four million men of all backgrounds serve in America’s first mass conscripted Army, and the Americans hope the French hold the line of Belle Wood.

Switched at Birth (9 p.m., Freeform) – In the two-hour series finale, Kathryn discovers a long-buried family secret and Regina takes a chance on love.

Prison Break (9 p.m., Fox) – Lincoln and C-Note search for the Sheik of Light, and Michael and Whip attempt an escape from Ogygia.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Gabriel stuns Philip and Elizabeth with a sudden announcement and a crushing revelation about Philip’s past.

