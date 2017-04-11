Happiness is a Warm TV

April 11, 2017 6:02 PM

What to Watch on Wednesday: An explosive ‘Major Crimes’ season finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – Last week’s episode ended with a horrific explosion in a cemetery with Lt. Provenza and Capt. Raydor both in the area. We all know that “Major Crimes” doesn’t mind offing a character now and then (RIP Asst. Chief Taylor), so keep fingers crossed for all your faves. In tonight’s Season 5 finale, we’ll see what happens as Raydor’s team works to discover the identity of the bomber. “Major Crimes” was renewed for a 13-episode sixth season (quite possibly after this episode was filmed).

Also on tonight . . .

Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – Cory confesses to what he witnessed the night of Joey Campbell’s death.

The Great War (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the final installment, Gen. John Pershing charts the way to peace with the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. The War ends on Nov. 11, 1918.

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – In hopes of passing his first bill, President Kirkman forms an unlikely alliance.

Archer (10 p.m., FXX) – A mysterious woman hires Archer to fake her death, but he is unable to rise to the occasion.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

