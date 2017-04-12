Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

April 12, 2017 3:56 PM

What to Watch on Thursday: Season ender for ‘Blacklist: Redemption’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Blacklist: Redemption (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale, Scottie and Howard struggle for control of Halcyon and the dangerous technology tied to Whitehall. No official word from NBC, but this one is not likely to be renewed.

Also on tonight . . .

Trial & Error (8 p.m., NBC) – This usually airs on Tuesdays, so bonus! But just one episode tonight: Josh's defense suffers a major setback when Summer turns into a suspect, and Josh must decide how much he's willing to sacrifice to get Larry his freedom. The finale is next week.

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – Meredith and Nathan have to confront their feelings when they get stuck sitting next to each other on a plane.

The Great Indoors (8:30 p.m., CBS) – After Jack insults the magazine’s IT manager, the manger’s actions cause everyone on the staff to turn on each other.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – With the truth of Frankie’s assassination revealed, Olivia wonders how different life would be if she, Mellie and Cyrus had never rigged Fitz’s presidential election.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab 8:01

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos