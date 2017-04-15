What to Watch on Saturday: Jimmy Fallon hosts ‘SNL,’ J. Cole doc on HBO

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Jimmy Fallon hosts with musical guest Harry Styles.
Also on tonight . .
Ransom (8 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale, a past adversary of Eric’s threatens to trigger explosions around the world unless the NSA gives up confidential files.
Killer Mom (8 p.m., Lifetime) - After losing her wealthy father in a plane crash, a 14-year-old girl inherits $40 million, but her mother has a plan to take the money by any means necessary.
Like Cats and Dogs (9 p.m., Hallmark) – Spencer is a cat person and Lola likes dogs, but when a reservation mix-up lands them (and their pets) in the same vacation house, they figure out a way to get along.
Training Day (9 p.m., NBC) - During the hunt for a father-and-son crime team, France faces parallels between the duo and his own childhood.
J.Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only (10 p.m., HBO) – A special showcasing songs from the artist’s fourth album, including footage from cities around the U.S. – including Fayetteville, N.C. – containing heartfelt confessions, concerns and struggles of people in the South.
