What to Watch on Friday: First season of ‘MacGyver’ ends on CBS

MacGyver (8 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 1 finale, Murdoc moves ahead with his plans for revenge against MacGyver by recruiting his former cellmate to infiltrate the Phoenix Complex and kill every agent inside. This has been renewed.
Rosewood (8 p.m., Fox) – Rosie, Villa and TMI investigate the murder of a small-town mayor, and Rosie wrestles with feelings of guilt.
First Dates (8 p.m., NBC) – A man shows up for his date having had a few drinks.
Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) – Cesar Millan and his son Andre visit Philadelphia, where they work with a nonprofit that rescues dogs and trains them for the police force.
