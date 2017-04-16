Happiness is a Warm TV

April 16, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: On HBO, ‘Girls’ signs off for good, ‘Veep’ returns

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – One year after losing the presidency, Selina tries to secure her legacy in the Season 6 premiere.

Also on tonight . . .

N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Nancy Peacock talks about “The Life & Times of Persimmon Wilson.”

Stayin’ Alive: A Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees (8 p.m., CBS) – Musicians pay tribute to the Bee Gees on the 40th anniversary of the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack. Performers include Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Celine Dion, Ed Sheehan, Keith Urban and of course, Barry Gibb.

The Leftovers (9 p.m., HBO) – Season 3 begins three years after Miracle, Texas, was overrun by the Guilty Remnant, and Kevin Garvey returns to his role as chief of police.

Girls (10 p.m., HBO) – Hannah embarks on a new chapter in the show’s series finale.

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Stressed out Nicholas takes his frustration out on his wife, Clair; Jeanette tries to find work; and Kimara faces a tough decision.

Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – With production of “Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte” underway, the feud intensifies when Joan learns of a new producer on the project.

Into the Badlands (10 p.m., AMC) – Sunny and Bajie get help from an unlikely source, but for a price.

Who Do You Think You Are? (10 p.m., TLC) – John Stamos explores his Greek heritage for the first time and discovers an explosive feud that shattered his grandfather’s childhood.

