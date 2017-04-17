What to Watch on Monday: ‘24: Legacy’ season ends on Fox, ‘SEEDS’ on PBS

24: Legacy (8 p.m., Fox) – In the season finale, Rebecca’s deal to save Donovan doesn’t go as predicted. Also, Carter must go into the field to facilitate an important exchange. This show is on the bubble, no word on renewal.
2 Broke Girls (9:30 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 6 finale, the women and the diner gang prepare for the premiere of a film about Caroline’s life.
Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) – Chuck uses the law to gain an advantage over Jimmy, while Mike seeks out a mysterious acquaintance (Gus returns!).
SEED: The Untold Story (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, filmmakers Taggard Siegel and Jon Betz tell the story of passionate seed keepers as they wage a David and Goliath battle against chemical seed companies, defending a 12,000-year food legacy.
Comments