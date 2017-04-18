Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

April 18, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: Jury has a verdict in ‘Trial & Error’ finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Trial & Error (10 p.m., NBC) – In the one-hour season finale, Josh takes a huge gamble and puts Larry on the stand. At 10:30, the trial ends and a verdict is announced. NBC has yet to renew this one, but fingers crossed.

Also on tonight

American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) – All Anna-Kat wants for her birthday is to be able to walk to the library alone.

Frontline: Last Days of Solitary (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The long-term effects of solitary confinement in prison and efforts to reduce its use.

Famous in Love (9 p.m., Freeform) – In his new series, a college student’s life changes forever when she attends an open casting call for the lead in a major Hollywood production.

Bull (9 p.m., CBS) – When Bull assists an attorney on trial for his fiance’s murder, he takes advantage of his client’s penchant for courtroom theatrics.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Stan faces the consequences of overplaying his hand at the FBI.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab 8:01

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos