What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Hap and Leonard’ ends, ‘Fargo’ begins

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (10 p.m., Sundance) – In the Season 2 finale, the investigation into the series of child murders comes full circle and Hap and Leonard seek revenge for past transgressions. Will this come back? I wish I knew.
Also on tonight . . .
Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – Corey reveals details that help Preston and Ashe zero in on those involved in Joey Campbell’s death.
Fargo (9 p.m., FX) – In the first episode of the third installment of “Fargo,” a sibling rivalry between two brothers – both played by Ewan McGregor – escalates and brings chaos to a small Minnesotan community. Of particular interest: Rocky Mount native Mary Elizabeth Winstead has a significant role as the girlfrend of the younger brother, Ray Stussy.
NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Archaeologists discover a tunnel near Vilnius, Lithuania, which served as an escape route for Jews fleeing Nazis during WWII.
The Magicians (9 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 2 finale, Quentin, Eliot, Julia and Margo enact a risky plan to protect Fillory.
Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – President Kirkman struggles to put together a new Supreme Court, and FBI Agent Hannah Wells goes undercover.
