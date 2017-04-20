Happiness is a Warm TV

April 20, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: The past catches up with Red on ‘Blacklist’

By Brooke Cain

The Blacklist (9 p.m., NBC) – Two new episodes tonight. First, Red finally gets a lead in his hunt for Dembe, and at 10, memories of the past set Red on a dangerous collision course with an enemy determined to destroy his criminal empire.

Also on tonight . . .

MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) – In the first mystery box challenge, the young cooks must prepare a dish inspired by their families, then team up in pairs to replicate a sushi platter.

Amazing Race (9 p.m., CBS) – Two episodes of “Race” as well — tension in Tanzania and later, a bonfire in Norway.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – As the Electoral College vote draws near, the fight for power results in another death.

Lip Sync Battle (10 p.m., Spike) – Musician Ricky Martin takes on model Kate Upton.

