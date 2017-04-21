Happiness is a Warm TV

April 21, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: Hillsborough stick sculptor on PBS show

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Craft In America: NATURE (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The premiere of the eighth season of this series looks at artists who celebrate the beauty and future of the American landscape, including Orange County artist Patrick Dougherty, in addition to Mary Merkel-Hess, Michelle Holzapfel, Catherine Alice Michaelis and Preston Singletary.

Rosewood (8 p.m., Fox) – The investigation into the death of a school teacher leads Rosewood and Villa into the world of human trafficking.

Yukon Men (9 p.m., Discovery) – In the Season 6 opener, villagers face a new threat as outsiders descend on sacred hunting grounds.

Tanked (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the Season 7 premiere, WWE star Chris Jericho wants to get a tank for his family that has a replica championship belt and his “List of Jericho” inside the tank.

On Netflix – Some pretty good things land on Netflix today, too. “Girlboss,” starring Britt Robertson as a young woman who started selling vintage clothes on Etsy and by the age of 28 had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal. This is based on a true story. Also today, the new talkshow “Bill Nye Saves the World,” in which the renowned scientist dispels myths and refutes anti-scientific claims – in an entertaining way, of course.

