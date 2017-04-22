Happiness is a Warm TV

April 22, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark couple makes ‘The Perfect Catch’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Other Mother (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this new Lifetime movie, a divorced woman tries to reconnect with her daughter, fearing the girl’s new stepmother is leading the family down a dark path.

The Perfect Catch (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In this movie, a single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former boyfriend, who is now a superstar baseball player.

The Son (9 p.m., AMC) – The McCulloughs enact a dangerous plan to take the fight to their enemy.

Training Day (9 p.m., CBS) – Frank and Kyle seek justice for a community organizer who is accidentally killed during a gang-related shooting.

