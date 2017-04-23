What to Watch on Sunday: Can Bette and Joan be friends on ‘Feud’?

Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – In the finale, Joan accepts a leading role on a new film despite her deteriorating health. And Bette, faced with a new rival, reflects on her misplaced feud with Joan.
N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Richard Rosen and Joseph Mosnier discuss the book “Julius Chambers: A Life in the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights.”
Chicago Justice (9 p.m., NBC) – The trial of a gang member accused of killing an innocent girl takes a turn following the discovery of the murder weapon.
Guerrilla (9 p.m., Showtime) – Marcus (Babou Ceesay) and Jas (Freida Pinto) hide out in a safe house, and Jas does something unthinkable.
American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Dustin reaches out to Kimara for help, and Kimora struggles with a moral decision.
Silicon Valley (10 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 4 premiere, the guys struggle to find funding for Pied Piper’s video chat app to keep up with their rapidly growing user base.
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate the death of a magician who dies while performing a classic stunt.
