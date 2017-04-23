Happiness is a Warm TV

April 23, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Can Bette and Joan be friends on ‘Feud’?

By Brooke Cain

Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – In the finale, Joan accepts a leading role on a new film despite her deteriorating health. And Bette, faced with a new rival, reflects on her misplaced feud with Joan.

N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Richard Rosen and Joseph Mosnier discuss the book “Julius Chambers: A Life in the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights.”

Chicago Justice (9 p.m., NBC) – The trial of a gang member accused of killing an innocent girl takes a turn following the discovery of the murder weapon.

Guerrilla (9 p.m., Showtime) – Marcus (Babou Ceesay) and Jas (Freida Pinto) hide out in a safe house, and Jas does something unthinkable.

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Dustin reaches out to Kimara for help, and Kimora struggles with a moral decision.

Silicon Valley (10 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 4 premiere, the guys struggle to find funding for Pied Piper’s video chat app to keep up with their rapidly growing user base.

Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate the death of a magician who dies while performing a classic stunt.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer.

