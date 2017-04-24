Happiness is a Warm TV

April 24, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Last Laugh’ doc, ‘Bates Motel’ series finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Last Laugh (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens film, Auschwitz survivor Renee Firestone and Jewish comics and thinkers discuss whether topics such as the Holocaust should be off-limits to comedy.

Also on tonight . . .

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – Nygma begins to introduce himself to Gotham as “The Riddler,” and Bullock and Lucius get caught up in Nygma’s mind games.

Who Do You Think You Are? (8 p.m., TLC) – Actress Liv Tyler unravels the mystery of her father Steven Tyler’s maternal family line in the Season 9 finale.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane is finally a published author. Meanwhile, Rogelio is intimidated by his younger male co-star.

APB (9 p.m., Fox) – In the season finale, Gideon is blamed for terrorist attacks and he and Capt. Conrad attempt to track down the real culprit. No official word, but this isn’t likely to be renewed.

Bates Motel (10 p.m., A&E) – In the series finale, Norman comes home.

