What to Watch on Tuesday: NBC has (really great) ‘Great News,’ Nat Geo has ‘Genius’

Great News (9 p.m., NBC) – In this new sitcom, a young cable news producer is horrified when her overly attached mom gets an internship working on her show. This has a fantastic ensemble cast including John Michael Higgins (for my money, one of the funniest men alive – you know him from all of those Christopher Guest movies and he was also Jennifer Aniston’s singing brother in “The Break-Up”), Andrea Martin, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz and Briga Heelan. Trust me, it works. Two new episodes kick things off. Both episodes are funny, but there are big laughs in the 8:30 episode (“Bear Attack”) when producer Greg tries to get Chuck (Higgins) and Portia (Richie) to do some friendly bantering at the end of the show. Also funny, anytime Chuck fires someone (which is often).
Also on tonight . . .
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – Jake and Charles go to extremes to catch a bike thief, while Amy spends some precious time with Chief Holt.
Genius (9 p.m., National Geogrpahic Channel) – Geoffrey Rush plays Albert Einstein in the National Geographic Channel’s special scripted series based on the Walter Isaacson book “Einstein: His Life and Universe.” The series, produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer (Howard directs the first episode), also stars Emily Watson as Einstein’s second wife (who was also his first cousin).
Outsiders (9 p.m., WGN) – No one is safe from the wrath of the mountain in the Season 2 finale.
iZombie (9 p.m., The CW) – Liv consumes the brain of a murder victim who had the reputation of being the office gossiper.
The Detour (10 p.m., TBS) – Two new episodes end the season, with the family reuniting and Robin making a huge mistake.
Comments