Fox News anchor Kelly Wright, formerly at WRAL, talks about racial discrimination suit

Fox News anchor Kelly Wright, who joined a racial discrimination class-action lawsuit filed this week against his employer, was interviewed by “CBS This Morning” on Thursday.
Wright, a former reporter and anchor for WRAL-TV in Raleigh, is the only black male anchor at Fox. Wright is the co-anchor on “America’s News Headquarters” and is also an overnight breaking news anchor.
In Thursday morning’s interview, conducted by CBS anchors Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, Wright touched on the financial hit he and others could take by speaking out.
“I hope the ‘r-word,’ racism, becomes like the n-word and is never used in our vocabulary ever again. To do that, I’ll fall on the sword and lead that struggle,” Wright said. “Because what’s happened to my fellow employees and what’s happening to some of the employees now who are afraid to come out and talk – and I understand why – because they have families and they have jobs, and they don’t want to run the risk of retaliation and they don’t want to run the risk of falling into some sort of bankruptcy or whatever.
“My wife and I have been poor before, we’ll be poor again if we have to. But we want to be rich in our character and rich in our love for this country, and for the employees and even the leaders that I work with at Fox News.”
Wright’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, who sat in on the interview, added: “And if Fox tries to retaliate I can assure you they’ll be hearing from me.”
Watch the full interview here:
This week, The Washington Post reported, a combined total of 13 current and former employees of Fox News took three separate legal actions, alleging years of “hostile racial discrimination.”
Among those specifically accused, according to the Post, are Judith Slater, Fox News’ longtime comptroller who was fired in late February, and Dianne Brandi, Fox News’ general counsel.
A Fox News spokesman told CNN in a statement that the company and Brandi “vehemently deny” the allegations.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, bcain@newsobserver.com, @warmtv
Comments