Good Morning America coming to Raleigh

Good Morning America is coming to Raleigh next week.
The Good Morning America Deals & Steals on Wheels show will be at City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St. downtown, on Wednesday to film live beginning at 6:45 a.m., according to the GMA social media accounts.
RALEIGH! #GMADeals is coming your way! Wednesday, May 3!
Be part of our live audience!
TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/d3nVHuLK8n pic.twitter.com/j3PwajDAdT
Free tickets are available upon request at 1iota.com/Event/59376/Request.
Tickets aren’t required – but those who get tickets are signed up as “VIPs.” Space may be limited, though, and admittance is not guaranteed even if you have a ticket.
Early arrival is encouraged and attendees should leave extra time for parking, traffic and security. All attendees should be prepared to pass through a security check, including a metal detector. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.
If it rains, the event will be held at Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
