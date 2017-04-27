Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

April 27, 2017 1:53 PM

Good Morning America coming to Raleigh

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Good Morning America is coming to Raleigh next week.

The Good Morning America Deals & Steals on Wheels show will be at City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St. downtown, on Wednesday to film live beginning at 6:45 a.m., according to the GMA social media accounts.

Free tickets are available upon request at 1iota.com/Event/59376/Request.

Tickets aren’t required – but those who get tickets are signed up as “VIPs.” Space may be limited, though, and admittance is not guaranteed even if you have a ticket.

Early arrival is encouraged and attendees should leave extra time for parking, traffic and security. All attendees should be prepared to pass through a security check, including a metal detector. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.

If it rains, the event will be held at Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab 8:01

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos